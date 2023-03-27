Pyxis Tankers Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

Pyxis Tankers Inc. with ticker code (PXS) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 7.14 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have $6.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at $4.89 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 24.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $5.31 while the 200 day moving average is $4.30. The market capitalization for the company is $52m. Find out more information at: https://www.pyxistankers.com

The potential market cap would be $64m based on the market consensus.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.