PureTech to Present at 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) has today announced that Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, 25 February at 9:00 AM EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available at http://puretechhealth.com/investors under the Reports and Presentations tab.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercialising highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s affiliates, is comprised of 23 product candidates and one product that has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). All of the underlying programmes and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company’s unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune, and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.