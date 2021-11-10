PureTech Health Receives Approximately $100 Million from Sale of a Portion of Founded Entity Shares

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LON:PRTC), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, today announced that it has sold 750,000 shares of its Founded Entity, Karuna Therapeutics (“Karuna,” Nasdaq: KRTX), through a block trade executed by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC for cash consideration of approximately $100 million. PureTech intends to use the proceeds from the Transaction to further the advancement and growth of the Company and will update its cash runway guidance in due course.

Following the Transaction, PureTech continues to hold 1,656,564 of Karuna common stock, which is equal to approximately 5.6% of Karuna’s outstanding shares as of September 30, 2021. PureTech is eligible to receive certain payments from Karuna under its license agreement, including sublicense payments and royalties on any sales of KarXT.

Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Karuna understands there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing its extensive knowledge of neuroscience, Karuna is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples’ lives.

PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s Founded Entities, is comprised of 25 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech’s most recently filed Half Year Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company’s unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.