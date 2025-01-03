Pure Storage, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 16.8% Upside Potential

Pure Storage, Inc. with ticker code (PSTG) now have 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $47.00 with the average target price sitting at $71.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at $61.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $56.66 and the 200 day MA is $56.53. The market capitalization for the company is 20.39B. The stock price is currently at: $62.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,822,471,577 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 160.23, revenue per share of $9.40 and a 2.67% return on assets.

Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company’s products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.