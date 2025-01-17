Procore Technologies, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.7% Upside Potential

Procore Technologies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PCOR) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $105.00 and $60.00 calculating the average target price we see $85.00. Now with the previous closing price of $76.77 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $76.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to $67.60. The market cap for the company is 11.61B. Currently the stock stands at: $78.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,857,459,044 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $7.59 and a -3.26% return on assets.

Procore Technologies, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based construction management software. The Company is focused on the construction, connecting and allows the industry’s stakeholders, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate from any location, on any Internet-connected device. The Company’s product categories include Preconstruction, Project Execution, Workforce Management, Financial Management, and Construction Intelligence. The Company’s platform is modernizing and digitizing construction management by enabling real-time access to critical project information, simplifying complex workflows, and facilitating communication among stakeholders. Its open application programming interfaces (APIs) and application marketplace allow customers to integrate its products with their internal systems and approximately 400 integrations, including accounting, document management, and scheduling software.