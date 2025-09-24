Follow us on:

Precision execution on a constrained water project

Hercules Plc

In construction, the smallest contracts often conceal the greatest complexity. The Billinghurst Main Works, a £600,000 civils package within Southern Water’s framework, was one such test. Behind the modest headline value lay a site where every sequence mattered, temporary systems pressed against limited space, and execution demanded precision.

For Hercules, the challenge was not scale but constraint. The team was tasked with delivering excavation and reinforced concrete structures for new dosing kiosks on a live treatment site already dense with temporary dosing operations. Each movement required careful planning, not only to safeguard continuity of service but also to reduce risk in areas crowded with existing utilities.

Five hundred metres of ducting were threaded through roadways and congested zones where hand digging was the only option. Fifteen drawpits were then built to house both power and dosing lines, stitching together the upgraded infrastructure while maintaining the flow of existing operations. Flowmeter chambers were tied into pipelines using precast concrete rings and ductile iron, underscoring the blend of technical discipline and on-the-ground flexibility that defined the programme.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

