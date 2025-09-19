Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Precision at work in complex rail environments

Hercules Plc

What makes a project stand out is often less about its scale and more about the discipline required to deliver against exacting conditions. In the case of the London Crossrail station upgrades, the task was not just construction but doing so within the confines of live commuter hubs where disruption had to be minimised and safety never compromised.

Between 2016 and 2019, works were undertaken across Maryland, Manor Park and Seven Kings stations, with the aim of introducing step-free access and improving passenger experience. For the principal contractor, this meant designing and installing nine lifts, raised walkways and undertaking refurbishments, all while keeping stations open to the travelling public. For Hercules, brought in as framework labour supplier, the challenge was supplying more than 150 qualified personnel across multiple trades consistently over three years. Electricians, steel fixers, carpenters and groundworkers were among the disciplines provided, but the differentiator was not just filling roles, it was responding dynamically to shifting schedules and short-notice requirements while maintaining full compliance with rail safety standards.

This level of delivery required more than simply drawing from a pool of skilled workers. Hercules’ operational model placed emphasis on collaboration with site management and responsiveness to last-minute demands, ensuring project milestones could be met. The company’s investment in systems also played a critical role. To support periods of 24-hour working, Hercules developed its own fatigue management programme embedded within a bespoke personnel management system.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Surface Transforms

    Surface Transforms confirms Steve Harrison as permanent CFO

    Surface Transforms has appointed Steve Harrison as permanent Chief Financial Officer and board member. Harrison, who joined as Interim CFO in March 2025, brings over 20 years of senior finance experience across public and private companies, including AIM IPOs, fundraising, M&A and transformation projects.
    Firering Strategic Minerals

    Firering boosts Limeco output with kiln upgrade and sales growth

    Firering Strategic Minerals has increased production at its Limeco quicklime plant in Zambia, with Kiln 1 now operating steadily at 45-50 tonnes per day following a successful upgrade. Refurbishment of Kiln 2 is in progress, with commissioning expected soon, and further improvements planned for additional kilns to enhance efficiency.
    Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

    Real Estate Credit Investments maintains quarterly 3p dividend for 8 years (LON:RECI)

    Real Estate Credit Investments has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2026, payable on 17 October 2025 to shareholders on the register as of 26 September 2025.
    Time Finance

    Time Finance confirms results date and AGM

    Time Finance will publish its audited annual results for the year ended 31 May 2025 on 24 September 2025, alongside a Q1 trading update. A live investor presentation will follow the announcement, with the AGM scheduled for 6 November 2025.
    itim group

    itim Group appoints Christopher Brook-Carter as Non-Executive Director

    itim has appointed Christopher Brook-Carter to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. With extensive experience in media, retail intelligence, and digital transformation, Brook-Carter is expected to support itim’s strategic growth and shareholder value objectives.
    Diversified Energy Company

    Diversified Energy confirms GBP Rate for Q1 2025 dividend

    Diversified Energy has set the GBP equivalent for its Q1 2025 dividend at 21.321 pence per share, based on the 12 September 2025 exchange rate.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple