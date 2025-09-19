Precision at work in complex rail environments

What makes a project stand out is often less about its scale and more about the discipline required to deliver against exacting conditions. In the case of the London Crossrail station upgrades, the task was not just construction but doing so within the confines of live commuter hubs where disruption had to be minimised and safety never compromised.

Between 2016 and 2019, works were undertaken across Maryland, Manor Park and Seven Kings stations, with the aim of introducing step-free access and improving passenger experience. For the principal contractor, this meant designing and installing nine lifts, raised walkways and undertaking refurbishments, all while keeping stations open to the travelling public. For Hercules, brought in as framework labour supplier, the challenge was supplying more than 150 qualified personnel across multiple trades consistently over three years. Electricians, steel fixers, carpenters and groundworkers were among the disciplines provided, but the differentiator was not just filling roles, it was responding dynamically to shifting schedules and short-notice requirements while maintaining full compliance with rail safety standards.

This level of delivery required more than simply drawing from a pool of skilled workers. Hercules’ operational model placed emphasis on collaboration with site management and responsiveness to last-minute demands, ensuring project milestones could be met. The company’s investment in systems also played a critical role. To support periods of 24-hour working, Hercules developed its own fatigue management programme embedded within a bespoke personnel management system.

