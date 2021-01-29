Polymetal International beats production guidance and continues to execute development projects on schedule

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has reported strong production results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a successful year for Polymetal despite the COVID pandemic. We improved our safety performance and, crucially, achieved zero fatalities. The Company beat production guidance, enjoyed record free cash flow and continued to execute development projects on schedule”, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. “In 2021, we expect first ounces from Nezhda and will make every effort to minimize the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on our safety, production, and cash flows”.

HIGHLIGHTS

No fatal accidents among Group workforce or its contractors occurred in 2020 (compared with two employee fatalities and one contractor fatality in 2019). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group’s employees decreased by 37% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 0.12.

In 2020, the Company started to use the DIS metric (days lost due to work-related injuries) as the main Health and Safety KPI. For the full year, DIS amounted to 1,583 days, a 10% decrease compared to 2019. Polymetal will also continue to report its LTIFR going forward.

The Company’s FY2020 gold equivalent (“GE”) output amounted to 1,559 Koz, a 4% increase y-o-y and 4% above the original production guidance of 1.5 Moz. Strong contribution from Kyzyl, Varvara and Albazino offset planned grade declines at Svetloye and Voro. Q4 GE production was roughly stable y-o-y and stood at 358 Koz.

Revenue in 2020 jumped by 28% to reach US$ 2.9 billion while Q4 revenue was up 31% y-o-y to US$ 0.8 billion on the back of higher gold sales and higher metal prices. The lag between gold production and sales has been closed.

The Company expects full-year Total Cash Costs (“TCC”) to be below the original guidance of US$ 650-700/GE oz. Sharp devaluation of domestic currencies (RUR and KZT) outweighed additional COVID-related costs and price-driven increase in royalties. All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (“AISC”) are expected to be within the guidance range of US$ 850-900/GE oz as the Company has accelerated pre-stripping and mine fleet renewals against the backdrop of higher commodity prices.

Polymetal generated strong quarterly free cash flow resulting in Net Debt reduction to US$ 1.35 billion as at the end of 2020, Net Debt/EBITDA is expected to be below 1x. For the full year, Net Debt decreased by US$ 128 million and the Company paid US$ 480 million of dividends implying record annual FCF.

Construction and development activities at Nezhda and POX-2 progressed on schedule despite significant challenges posed by COVID-related disruptions and slowdowns. At Nezhda, processing plant building was completed and most of the key equipment installed. Ore mining is ongoing. At POX-2, the autoclave building framework, concentrate storage facility and the majority of concrete work for desorption/electrolysis building and oxygen station were completed.

In 2020, the Board approved construction of the Voro flotation plant (start-up in Q1 2023) and Kutyn heap leach project, a part of Albazino operations (start-up in Q2 2023).

CAPEX for the full year is expected to amount to approximately 10% higher than guidance at US$ 590 million. The increase is mostly related to: Accelerated spending across project portfolio in a bid to neutralize the impact of the pandemic on project schedules and Substantial increase in capitalized stripping aimed at ensuring operational flexibility and production stability against the backdrop of heightened epidemiological risks.



2021 OUTLOOK

The Company reiterates its current production guidance of 1.5 Moz of GE for FY2021 and 1.6 Moz of GE for FY2022.

TCC in 2021 is expected to be in the range of US$ 700-750/GE oz. The y-o-y TCC increase will be driven by: Rouble and Tenge appreciation compared to average 2020 levels. Increasing domestic diesel fuel price driven by higher Brent oil prices. Above-CPI wage inflation in the mining industry. Full-year impact of COVID-related measures.



The guidance remains contingent on the Rouble/Dollar and Tenge/Dollar exchange rates and Brent oil price.

Capital expenditures in 2021 are expected to be approximately US$ 560 million. A US$ 75 million increase compared to the previous guidance is driven by: Limited availability and sharp increases in construction labor costs. This factor is driven by COVID-related travel restrictions with Central Asian countries, a traditional source of the majority of construction workforce. Sharp increases in domestic diesel fuel and steel prices. Higher EUR/USD exchange rate (imported processing and mining equipment mainly sourced from the EU). Construction of on-site observatory facilities for personnel at remote sites.



As a result, AISC in 2021 is expected to average US$ 925-975/GE oz. The Company will continue to prioritize timely project execution over cost optimization in its projects.

COVID-19 UPDATE

There were 80 active cases of COVID-19 as at 25 January 2021 across the Group. We regret to report that five of our employees (four in 2020 and one in 2021) died of the disease or its consequences.

Epidemiological situation in the Company remains under control. Operations and development projects are unaffected so far.

Strict precautionary procedures which were previously implemented including mandatory isolation of new arrivals and restrictions on meetings and travel, are maintained at all production sites and offices. These restrictions are currently expected to continue into full year of 2021.

Polymetal is prepared to start vaccination of its employees and is currently awaiting for the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine to become broadly available.

Polymetal continues to provide varied financial and operational support to healthcare facilities across all regions of its presence with US$ 3.4 million spent in 2020. The main areas of assistance include purchasing PPE, medical supplies, and specialized diagnostic equipment.

The Company estimates COVID-related cash expenses in 2021 at approximately US$ 5 million per month with the majority recorded as operating costs. This translates into approximately US$ 35 per GE ounce in AISC.

COVID-19 STATISTICS AS OF 25.01.2021

Employees Russia Kazakhstan Group Tests administered 31,679 16,521 48,200 C-19 positive tests 1,120 331 1,451 Active cases 48 32 80 Died 4 1 5 In hospital 1 1 2 Hospitalised since the start of the pandemic 187 20 207 Average headcount 9,432 2,633 12,065

