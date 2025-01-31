Pod Point plc continues rapid expansion entering UK Wholesale market (LON:PODP)

Pod Point Group Holdings plc (LON:PODP), a leading provider of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions in the UK, has announced that it has entered a new energy flex market and is the first company to sell energy in wholesale markets under the new P415 regulation. The P415 regulation allows companies who are not energy suppliers to sell wholesale energy as a Virtual Trading Party (VTP).

Entry into new Energy Flex market – Wholesale market

Pod Point has now entered the Wholesale market in the UK ahead of schedule. Entry into the Wholesale market provides Pod Point with access to the largest segment of the flex market.

This demonstrates further rapid progress in line with the strategy to enter all the major Energy Flex markets, with the Group already operating business-as-usual Energy Flex in the Distribution System Operator and Capacity Markets.

On 23rd December 2024, Pod Point became the first company to sell energy on wholesale electricity markets under P415, generating revenue for the Group. Pod Point is working with a VTP, providing the Group with another incremental high margin revenue stream to support its customer lifetime value model by rewarding customers for smart charging their car.

Largest UK chargepoint network

Pod Point recently announced that it has more than 250,000 EV chargers – the largest estate for demand flexibility in the UK – which provides a substantial “back book” of customers who can be offered rewards for smart charging.

Demand flexibility: win-win-win for customer, the Grid and Pod Point

Wholesale electricity prices rise during high demand, such as at 6pm on a windless evening, and fall when there’s excess supply, say at 2am on a windy night. EV chargers can help stabilize the grid by pausing charging during peaks and shifting to greener, off-peak times. This flexibility supports Net Zero by enabling more renewable energy; it helps grid partners reduce costs and avoid capex; and Pod Point to create high value recurring revenues.

Melaine Lane, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our entry into the Wholesale market represents another important milestone in Pod Point’s Energy Flex strategy and creates further momentum in building recurring revenues for the Group. It’s another example of Pod Point taking the lead in Energy Flex as the first company to take advantage of this new regulation. We have the largest Energy Flex enabled chargepoint network in the UK, with over a quarter of a million chargers, providing significant scale and relevance to the Grid. Pod Point has delivered a huge amount of progress in Energy Flex over the last 12 months, and we have further exciting plans for this emerging market in the next 12 months.”