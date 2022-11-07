Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Plus500 launch of ‘+Insights’ on its OTC platform

Plus500

Plus500 plc (LON:PLUS), a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms, has today announced the launch of ‘+Insights’, a new big-data, analytical tool designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends, based on the Group’s base of over 23 million registered customers. Plus500’s ‘+Insights’ is now available on the Group’s OTC[1] trading platform as a complementary service for customers across its web app, iOS and Android offerings.

The launch of ‘+Insights’ is the latest innovation in Plus500’s long track record of product development and technological advancement. The Group’s continued investment in its ESG framework is evidenced by the offering of Plus500’s ‘+Insights’, given it was developed by the Company on the basis of customer feedback. This new tool therefore demonstrates Plus500’s on-going focus on customer care and delivering on customer requirements, to ensure that a best-in-class experience is maintained for customers.

As a result of the Group’s substantial market position and high levels of volumes on its trading platforms, Plus500 utilises its unique proprietary data to generate dedicated tools and content to empower its customers.

By using aggregated and anonymous big-data, which is fundamentally based on key real-time and historic trends across the trading community, customers can view never-before-seen key data points and information, to help them in their daily trading activities subject to their own independent discretion. This information is uniquely segmented by the selected core measurement and customisable filters to provide a unique, tailored experience for customers. Such information includes “Top 10” lists of instruments which are “Most Followed and Most Viewed”, “Most Traded, Bought and Sold” and which produced the “Highest Profit / Loss from a Position”.

David Zruia, Plus500 Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are very excited about the launch of ‘+Insights’, which is the latest realisation of our strategy for Plus500 to further develop our position as a global multi-asset fintech group, offering our international customer base a diverse range of products and ensuring we continue to provide them with a best-in-class trading experience.

“‘+Insights’ is significant technological achievement by Plus500, driven by our technology teams, who have developed a powerful engine which can analyse millions of data points in real-time and aggregate them to help empower customers in their trading decisions. ‘+Insights’ will revolutionise our customers’ approach to trading, by enabling them to make more informed decisions.”

[1] OTC – “Over-the-Counter” products, namely Contracts for Difference (CFDs)

