Planet Fitness, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 4.0% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PLNT) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $130.00 and $84.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $104.35. Now with the previous closing price of $100.37 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 4.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and the 200 day MA is $74.44. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.45B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $99.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,783,061,665 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 53.69, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.