Pioneer Natural Resources Compa with 14.01% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Buy’ Rating and 32.1% Potential Upside

Pioneer Natural Resources Compa with ticker code (PXD) now have 30 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 200 and has a mean target at $256.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $194.42 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 32.1%. The day 50 moving average is $212.84 and the 200 day moving average is $230.06. The market capitalization for the company is $46,477m. Company Website: https://www.pxd.com

The potential market cap would be $61,418m based on the market consensus.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 14.01% with the ex dividend date set at 3-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.35, revenue per share of 101.6 and a 17.16% return on assets.