Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) Stock Analysis: A Biotech Gem with a 67% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is steadily gaining attention in the biotechnology sector. With a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, Pharvaris is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, with a particular emphasis on bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Investors are keenly watching this company, given its promising therapeutic pipeline and strong analyst sentiment.

Currently trading at $20.05, Pharvaris has seen some fluctuation within its 52-week range of $11.83 to $25.12. Despite a slight dip of 0.79% recently, the stock’s potential is underscored by a remarkable 67.20% upside, as indicated by its average target price of $33.52. This substantial growth potential is supported by an overwhelmingly positive analyst consensus, with nine buy ratings versus just one sell rating.

The company’s flagship product, deucrictibant, is a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist, designed to treat attacks due to hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema. Currently in Phase 3 trials, this drug offers significant promise in both treatment and prophylactic applications, providing a crucial solution for patients suffering from these debilitating conditions.

Pharvaris’ financial metrics paint a picture of a typical biotech company in its late developmental stages. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio and a negative forward P/E of -6.56 reflect the company’s current focus on research and development over profitability. While the firm has yet to generate revenue, its net income and free cash flow are negative, pointing to ongoing investment in its clinical pipeline.

Technical indicators show a stock that is consolidating. The current RSI of 46.95 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, offering a balanced entry point for investors. The MACD stands at 1.26, slightly below the signal line of 1.41, indicating a neutral momentum in the short term.

Investors should also consider the broader market sentiment and potential regulatory milestones that could act as catalysts for Pharvaris’ stock. Should the Phase 3 trials yield positive results, the company could see a significant revaluation, closing the gap towards the higher end of its target price range.

While Pharvaris does not currently offer a dividend, its focus on developing breakthrough therapies with high market potential could lead to substantial shareholder value in the long term. As the company continues to advance its clinical trials and build its portfolio, it remains an intriguing prospect for investors seeking exposure to the innovative and high-reward world of biotechnology.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple