Pharos Energy’s Vietnam drilling signals a layered approach to future value

Pharos Energy Plc

Pharos Energy is advancing a six-well programme offshore Vietnam across the TGT and CNV fields, a move that reflects both caution and calculated ambition. The campaign involves three new infill wells on TGT (Block 16-1), complemented by an appraisal well on the field’s western edge. Alongside this, CNV (Block 9-2) will see an infill well and a fresh appraisal on the northern flank.

The infill wells are conventional in nature, intended to add incremental barrels from existing producing zones. These lower-risk wells help steady output and preserve balance sheet stability. In contrast, the appraisal wells carry more uncertainty, probing less-defined areas that, if successful, could materially expand reserves and alter production curves.

The company has already secured the rig contracts and has included options to extend drilling activity should early results prove encouraging. This optionality matters because it reduces the need for front-loaded capital commitments.

Earlier this year Pharos obtained approval to extend exploration periods on offshore Blocks 125 and 126 through to 2027, securing valuable time to explore more frontier acreage. It has also begun seeking a partner to farm into these blocks, which would help share risk and limit financial exposure.

