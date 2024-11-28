Pfizer Inc. Share Price Target ‘$32.55’, now 26.3% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. which can be found using ticker (PFE) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $45.00 and $25.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $32.55. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.77 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 26.3%. The 50 day MA is $27.97 and the 200 day moving average is $28.08. The market capitalization for the company is 146.38B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $25.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $184,880,524,896 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.44, revenue per share of $10.49 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.