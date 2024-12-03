Pfizer Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.6% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. which can be found using ticker (PFE) have now 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $45.00 and $25.00 calculating the mean target price we have $32.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.21 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 24.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to $28.06. The company has a market cap of 146.32B. The current share price for the company is: $25.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $182,325,027,934 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.43, revenue per share of $10.49 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.