Pfizer Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.86’, now 18.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Pfizer Inc. which can be found using ticker (PFE) now have 23 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $45.00 and $25.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $31.86. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day MA is $26.40 while the 200 day moving average is $27.91. The market cap for the company is 153.75B. The current share price for the company is: $27.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $182,179,142,023 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36.17, revenue per share of $10.49 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.

