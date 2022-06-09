Personal Assets Trust declare a special dividend for the year to 30 April 2022

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON: PNL) has today declared a special dividend for the year to 30th April 2022 of £1.40 and a first interim dividend for the year to 30th April 2023 of £1.40 per share. The dividends will be paid on 22nd July 2022 to shareholders on the register on 17th June 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 16th June 2022.

Personal Assets Trust is run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its activities are defined not by any particular portfolio specialisation or investment method, but by a desire to satisfy the personal requirements of those who invest in it.