Pepsico, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Pepsico, Inc. with ticker code (PEP) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 213.6 and 175 with the average target price sitting at $190.22. Now with the previous closing price of $179.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and the 200 day moving average is $174.05. The market cap for the company is $247,213m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pepsico.com

The potential market cap would be $262,577m based on the market consensus.

PepsiCo, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. The company offers its products primarily under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Aquafina, Emperador, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, Propel, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, Tostitos, 7UP, Diet 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Walkers, Chipsy, Kurkure, Sasko, Spekko, White Star, Smith’s, Sting, SodaStream, Lubimy Sad, Pepsi, and other brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Purchase, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.56% with the ex dividend date set at 2-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.91, revenue per share of 62.6 and a 8.3% return on assets.