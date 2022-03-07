Pensana appoints Virginia Skroski as Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Pensana plc (LON:PRE) has announced the appointment of Virginia Skroski as Head of Investor Relations and Communications.
Virginia has an extensive track record of developing and implementing investor relations strategies for FTSE250 global leaders Vesuvius plc and Kenmare Resources plc, utilising her background in finance and business development. Prior to corporate finance, Virginia worked as an analyst and fund sales specialist in asset management and private equity.
Pensana Chairman, Paul Atherley, commented:
“We very much welcome Virginia’s appointment at a time when we are looking to expand the institutional investor base of the Company. Following the recent placement to M&G, the Company now has over 35% of its register held by institutional investors. Virginia brings a wealth of experience with institutional investors globally, and we look forward to developing and strengthening these relationships.”