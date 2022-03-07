Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pensana appoints Virginia Skroski as Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Pensana plc

Pensana plc (LON:PRE) has announced the appointment of Virginia Skroski as Head of Investor Relations and Communications.

Virginia has an extensive track record of developing and implementing investor relations strategies for FTSE250 global leaders Vesuvius plc and Kenmare Resources plc, utilising her background in finance and business development. Prior to corporate finance, Virginia worked as an analyst and fund sales specialist in asset management and private equity.

Pensana Chairman, Paul Atherley, commented:

“We very much welcome Virginia’s appointment at a time when we are looking to expand the institutional investor base of the Company. Following the recent placement to M&G, the Company now has over 35% of its register held by institutional investors. Virginia brings a wealth of experience with institutional investors globally, and we look forward to developing and strengthening these relationships.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Pensana

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Pensana

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.