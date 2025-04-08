Follow us on:

Pennon Group Plc appoints Andrea Blance as Non-Executive Director

Pennon Group Plc

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) has announced that Andrea Blance has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 8 April 2025. 

Andrea brings extensive risk and regulation expertise and is passionate about developing customer focused commercial strategies, following a long career in Financial Services. She is a Non-Executive Director and Risk Committee Chair at Aviva plc and an Advisory Board Member of The Mentoring Foundation.

Andrea spent her executive career at Legal & General Group plc where she held a range of senior leadership roles including Group Chief Risk Officer and Strategy & Marketing Director. More recently, Andrea has been Risk Committee Chair at Hargreaves Lansdown plc, Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair of Vanquis Banking Group plc, Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair of ReAssure plc, and Risk Committee Chair of Scottish Widows plc and Lloyds Banking Group Insurance.

Commenting on the appointment, David Sproul, Chair, said, “On behalf of the entire Board, I look forward to welcoming Andrea to Pennon. Her extensive regulatory experience and strong belief in the positive role that businesses should play delivering for customers and communities, and driving sustainable shareholder value, will be invaluable.”  

Andrea said, “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as Remuneration Chair of Pennon. I look forward to working with the Board and a brilliant team of valued colleagues as we look to deliver for customers and all stakeholders, with an enduring positive impact on the environment and society.”

