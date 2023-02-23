Pennant International appoints Philip Cotton as Chair

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN), a leading global provider of training technology and integrated product support solutions, has announced the appointment of Philip Cotton (64), independent non-executive director (who has been acting as interim Chair since October 2022), as the Company’s Chairperson with effect from 22 February 2023.

Pennant International Group was established over 60 years ago and is a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions. The Group operates worldwide, with offices in Europe, North America and Australasia.