Pearson plc 10.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Pearson plc with ticker (LON:PSON) now has a potential upside of 10.5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pearson plc share price of 1,313 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 10.5%. Trading has ranged between 924 (52 week low) and 1,363 (52 week high) with an average of 1,412,778 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,801,358,008.



Pearson plc is a learning company with its principal operations in the education, assessment and certifications markets. The Company provides digital content, learning experiences, assessments, qualifications and data in the learning market. The Company’s divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications division includes Pearson VUE, US Student Assessment, Clinical Assessment, UK GCSE and A Levels and International academic qualifications and associated courseware including the English-speaking Canadian and Australian K-12 businesses. The Virtual Learning division includes virtual schools and online program management. The English Language Learning division includes Pearson Test of English, Institutional Courseware and English Online Solutions. The Workforce Skills division includes BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson College and Apprenticeships.







