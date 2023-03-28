Paymentus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PAY) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 7 and has a mean target at $10.25. Now with the previous closing price of $7.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The day 50 moving average is $8.50 and the 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1,006m. Company Website: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,292m based on the market consensus.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers and financial institutions through a software-as-a-service technology platform. It serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.