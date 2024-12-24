Paylocity Holding Corporation Share Price Target ‘$213.64’, now 8.5% Upside Potential

Paylocity Holding Corporation with ticker code (PCTY) have now 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $184.00 calculating the average target share price we see $213.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $196.83 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 8.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $194.55 and the 200 day moving average is $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of 11.06B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $198.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,009,096,803 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.89%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 59.24, revenue per share of $25.80 and a 4.55% return on assets.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. The Company’s services are provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The Company’s product suite comprises of payroll, human capital management, workforce management, talent management, benefits, employee experiences, implementation and training services, insights and recommendations and tax and regulatory services, that delivers a unified platform. Its cloud-based platform provides a unified suite of modules using a multi-tenant architecture. Its platform provides self-service functionality for employees and managers combined with integration across all its solutions. The Company’s platform also offers an automated data integration with third-party partner systems, which includes 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems.