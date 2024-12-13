Paylocity Holding Corporation Share Price Target ‘$210.75’, now 3.9% Upside Potential

Paylocity Holding Corporation with ticker code (PCTY) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $175.00 with the average share target price sitting at $210.75. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $202.91 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is $189.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to $164.26. The company has a market cap of 11.41B. The stock price is currently at: $204.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,845,763,483 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.89%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 60.89, revenue per share of $25.80 and a 4.55% return on assets.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. The Company’s services are provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The Company’s product suite comprises of payroll, human capital management, workforce management, talent management, benefits, employee experiences, implementation and training services, insights and recommendations and tax and regulatory services, that delivers a unified platform. Its cloud-based platform provides a unified suite of modules using a multi-tenant architecture. Its platform provides self-service functionality for employees and managers combined with integration across all its solutions. The Company’s platform also offers an automated data integration with third-party partner systems, which includes 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems.