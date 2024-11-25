Paylocity Holding Corporation Share Price Target ‘$201.32’, now -.2% Downside Potential

Paylocity Holding Corporation with ticker code (PCTY) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $175.00 and has a mean share price target at $201.32. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $201.75 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $179.02 and the 200 day MA is $162.15. The market cap for the company is 11.44B. The stock price is currently at: $205.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,419,431,924 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.89%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 60.91, revenue per share of $25.80 and a 4.55% return on assets.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. The Company’s services are provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The Company’s product suite comprises of payroll, human capital management, workforce management, talent management, benefits, employee experiences, implementation and training services, insights and recommendations and tax and regulatory services, that delivers a unified platform. Its cloud-based platform provides a unified suite of modules using a multi-tenant architecture. Its platform provides self-service functionality for employees and managers combined with integration across all its solutions. The Company’s platform also offers an automated data integration with third-party partner systems, which includes 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems.