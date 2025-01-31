Paylocity Holding Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.5% Upside Potential

Paylocity Holding Corporation with ticker code (PCTY) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $184.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $214.69. Now with the previous closing price of $203.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $201.13 and the 200 day moving average is $169.01. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.23B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $201.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,851,476,990 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.89%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 59.96, revenue per share of $25.80 and a 4.55% return on assets.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. The Company’s services are provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The Company’s product suite comprises of payroll, human capital management, workforce management, talent management, benefits, employee experiences, implementation and training services, insights and recommendations and tax and regulatory services, that delivers a unified platform. Its cloud-based platform provides a unified suite of modules using a multi-tenant architecture. Its platform provides self-service functionality for employees and managers combined with integration across all its solutions. The Company’s platform also offers an automated data integration with third-party partner systems, which includes 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems.