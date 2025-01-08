Ovintiv Inc. Share Price Target ‘$57.93’, now 39.9% Upside Potential

Ovintiv Inc. with ticker code (OVV) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $70.00 and $42.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $57.93. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $41.41 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 39.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.68 while the 200 day moving average is $45.14. The market capitalization for the company is 10.90B. Currently the stock stands at: $41.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,248,821,593 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.77%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.52, revenue per share of $35.74 and a 8.68% return on assets.

Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of oil and natural gas assets located in the United States and Canada. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company operates through three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations and Market Optimization. USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The Market Optimization segment is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s production to third party customers. The segment’s activities also include third-party purchases and sales of products.