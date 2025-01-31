Follow us on:

Ovintiv Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 33.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Ovintiv Inc. with ticker code (OVV) now have 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $73.00 and $44.00 calculating the mean target price we have $58.88. Now with the previous closing price of $44.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and the 200 day MA is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of 11.42B. Currently the stock stands at: $43.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,224,722,676 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.77%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.79, revenue per share of $35.74 and a 8.68% return on assets.

Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of oil and natural gas assets located in the United States and Canada. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company operates through three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations and Market Optimization. USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The Market Optimization segment is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s production to third party customers. The segment’s activities also include third-party purchases and sales of products.

