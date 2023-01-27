Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Opportunities to invest in UK, Asia, Japan, China and Europe

funds news

DirectorsTalk brings you exclusive interviews and insights from portfolio managers at Fidelity International, BlackRock and JPMorgan Asset Management. The fund managers actively manage some of the leading closed-ended investment trusts listed on the London Stock Exchange. To make informed investment decisions, click on the EPIC code for each fund’s news, interviews, research, monthly factsheets, financial reports and trading data.  

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of smaller European companies (excluding the United Kingdom). 

Europe Investment fund: JEDT manager assesses European smaller companies

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Value investing strategy to outperform in 2023 for Asian equities

The BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

BlackRock Greater Europe has outperformed sector peer group for last 10 years (VIDEO)

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty. Supported by an extensive research team, they look to invest in out-of-favour companies, having spotted potential triggers for positive change they believe have been missed by others.

UK Equities Outlook 2023 and why value will outperform

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Fidelity firm believers in China Investment opportunities in 2023 (LON: FCSS)

Japan investment trust, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. 

Innovative ‘new Japan’ companies targeted by JPM’s Japan investment trust (LON: JSGI)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

