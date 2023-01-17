Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

BlackRock Greater Europe has outperformed sector peer group for last 10 years (VIDEO)

The BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) which invests in small, mid and large-cap companies across Europe with the aim of providing capital growth is the topic of conversation when Robert Murphy Head of Investment Trusts at Edison Group joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Rob explains how the trust fared in last year’s macro driven market, the key characteristics of BRGEs portfolio companies, why the manager is relatively upbeat about the prospects for the European economy and he’s now more positive on the outlook for European banks.

Europe is home to some of the world’s most dynamic and exciting companies. Targeting capital growth, BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc invest across high-quality small and large companies in the region, including fast-growing companies in Emerging Europe. The Trust’s experienced management team focus on identifying high quality companies that can be held for the long term.

