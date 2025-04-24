Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stock Analysis: Potential 29.34% Upside and Strong Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE), a prominent player in the oil and gas midstream sector, is capturing investor attention with its robust market position and potential upside. With a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company is well-regarded for its comprehensive suite of midstream services, including gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Currently trading at $84.66, ONEOK’s stock has experienced a modest price change, standing within a 52-week range of $76.92 to $117.05. The company’s resilient performance in a volatile market environment is further underscored by its impressive revenue growth of 33.70%. This growth is indicative of ONEOK’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiency in catering to a diverse client base, including exploration and production companies, utilities, and petrochemical firms.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio, ONEOK’s forward P/E of 13.39 suggests the stock is reasonably valued when considering future earnings potential. The robust earnings per share (EPS) of 5.17 and a return on equity (ROE) of 16.12% highlight the company’s profitability and effective capital management, making it an attractive option for investors seeking stable returns.

The dividend yield of 4.87% is particularly appealing in the current low-interest-rate environment, offering a solid income stream for investors. With a payout ratio of 76.60%, ONEOK maintains a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining capital for future growth opportunities.

Analyst sentiment towards ONEOK is overwhelmingly positive, with 13 buy ratings and 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The analysts’ target price range of $96.00 to $147.00, with an average target of $109.50, presents a potential upside of 29.34% from the current trading price. This potential appreciation, coupled with a substantial dividend, positions ONEOK as a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the energy sector’s growth.

Technical indicators reveal a mixed short-term outlook. The stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting potential headwinds. However, the RSI of 53.52 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, reflecting a neutral stance that could change with market dynamics. The MACD and signal line values suggest a cautious approach in the near term, yet such technical metrics should be weighed alongside fundamental strengths.

ONEOK’s diversified operations, spanning natural gas and NGLs, provide a solid foundation for sustained growth. Its expansive infrastructure across key regions like the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin enhances its capability to meet the rising demand for energy. As the energy sector continues to navigate challenges and opportunities, ONEOK’s strategic positioning and financial health make it a noteworthy consideration for investors seeking exposure to the midstream market.

For those evaluating investment options in the energy sector, ONEOK’s blend of growth potential, income generation, and strategic market positioning offers a balanced approach to achieving long-term financial goals. As always, investors should conduct their due diligence, considering both the macroeconomic environment and individual financial objectives before making investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Report: Navigating a 53% Potential Upside in the Semiconductor Sector

    Broker Ratings

    O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 3.96% Potential Upside Amid Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Investor Outlook: Exploring a Potential 50% Upside Despite Challenges

    Broker Ratings

    News Corporation (NWS) Stock Analysis: Evaluating Its Current Valuation and Analyst Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Marriott International (MAR) Stock Analysis: Exploring an 18% Upside Potential Amidst Mixed Signals

    Broker Ratings

    Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Stock Analysis: Potential 54.96% Upside Beckons Investors

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.