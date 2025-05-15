ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 22.8% Potential Upside in the Energy Sector

For investors seeking opportunities in the energy sector, ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) presents a compelling case with a potential upside of 22.8% based on its current price and average target price. With a robust market capitalization of $54.1 billion, ONEOK operates as a midstream service provider, offering an array of services from gathering and processing to transportation and storage, primarily in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) sectors.

Currently priced at $86.61, ONEOK’s stock has seen a 52-week range between $78.10 and $117.05, reflecting the volatility and potential within the oil and gas midstream industry. Despite a slight price change of 0.10 (0.00%) recently, the company’s forward P/E ratio of 13.86 suggests that investors see value in its future earnings potential.

A key highlight for investors is ONEOK’s impressive revenue growth of 68.20%, which underscores the company’s ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and increase its market share. Additionally, the firm boasts an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.12 and a strong return on equity (ROE) of 16.41%, which are attractive metrics for investors prioritizing financial efficiency and profitability.

ONEOK’s dividend yield of 4.76%, combined with a payout ratio of 78.13%, offers a solid income stream for dividend-focused investors. This yield is particularly appealing in the current low-interest-rate environment, providing a competitive return compared to traditional fixed-income investments.

Analysts remain optimistic about ONEOK’s prospects, with 13 buy ratings and 6 hold ratings. The absence of any sell ratings further strengthens the confidence in the stock’s future performance. Analyst target prices range from $90.00 to $147.00, with an average target of $106.36, indicating a significant upside from current levels.

From a technical standpoint, ONEOK’s 50-day moving average stands at $89.29, while its 200-day moving average is at $95.60. The current RSI (14) of 37.56 suggests the stock is approaching oversold territory, potentially indicating a buying opportunity for those following technical indicators. Meanwhile, the MACD at -1.28 and a signal line of -2.13 imply a bearish trend, warranting cautious optimism.

Operating since 1906 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONEOK’s extensive infrastructure includes natural gas gathering pipelines, processing plants, and storage facilities across key U.S. regions such as the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin. The company’s strategic asset base ensures it remains well-positioned to serve a diverse clientele, including exploration and production companies and industrial users.

For investors looking at the energy sector, ONEOK, Inc. offers a blend of growth potential, income generation, and strategic positioning in the midstream oil and gas industry. The projected 22.8% upside could make it a worthwhile consideration for portfolios seeking exposure to this vital component of the energy supply chain.