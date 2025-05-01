Follow us on:

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stock Analysis: A Closer Look at Its 31.67% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

For investors seeking opportunities in the energy sector, ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) presents an intriguing option. This U.S.-based midstream oil and gas company, with a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, operates a comprehensive network that plays a crucial role in the energy supply chain. ONEOK’s services include gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage, and marine export of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Currently priced at $82.16, ONEOK’s stock has experienced a slight decline of 0.06%, but its 52-week range of $76.92 to $117.05 indicates significant volatility and potential for movement. Importantly, analysts project an average target price of $108.18, suggesting a notable potential upside of 31.67% from its current levels. This underscores a strong investment case for those bullish on the energy sector’s recovery and growth prospects.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio, ONEOK’s forward P/E of 13.13 indicates that the market expects solid earnings growth in the coming periods. The company boasts an impressive revenue growth of 68.20%, showcasing its capability to capitalize on the rising demand for energy infrastructure. Additionally, a return on equity of 16.41% demonstrates its efficient use of shareholder funds to generate profits.

ONEOK’s dividend yield of 5.01% is another attractive feature for income-focused investors. The company’s payout ratio of 78.13% suggests a commitment to returning capital to shareholders, while still retaining enough earnings to support future growth and operational needs.

In terms of analyst sentiment, the stock receives a favorable outlook with 13 buy ratings and 7 hold ratings, and notably, zero sell ratings. This level of confidence from the analyst community can provide reassurance to potential investors looking for stability and growth in the energy sector.

However, it’s important for investors to consider technical indicators. Currently, the stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $92.23 and $95.65, respectively, which might indicate a bearish trend in the short term. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 98.88 suggests the stock is in overbought territory, signaling the potential for a pullback.

ONEOK’s comprehensive operations span multiple strategic U.S. regions, including the Mid-Continent, Permian Basin, and Gulf Coast. The company’s extensive infrastructure supports various clients, from exploration and production companies to utilities and petrochemical firms. This diversified client base helps mitigate risks associated with any single segment and supports robust revenue streams.

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONEOK has a long-standing history of adapting to industry changes and evolving market needs. As the global energy landscape continues to shift, ONEOK’s established infrastructure and strategic operations position it well to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

For investors seeking a blend of growth potential, income through dividends, and exposure to the energy sector’s midstream segment, ONEOK, Inc. stands out as a compelling option. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to weigh the potential upside against market volatility and sector-specific risks.

