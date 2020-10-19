Oncimmune Holdings full year results and conference call

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, states that it will be announcing its full year results for the year ended 31st May 2020 on Friday, 30 October 2020.

Adam Hill, Chief Executive Officer, together with Matthew Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation and conference call for analysts at 11:30am GMT on the day of the results.

For conference call details please contact Alexander Davis of FTI Consulting at Alexander.Davis@fticonsulting.com or 020 3727 1000.

The management team will also host on Investor Meet Company a live presentation of the results on Friday, 30 October at 15:00 GMT.

• The online presentation will be open to all existing shareholders and potential new investors.

• Questions can be submitted before the event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the “Ask a Question” function. Responses to the Q&A will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform.

• Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management immediately following the event.

Access to Investor Meet Company is free and interested parties can register to attend the presentation via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/essensys-plc/register-investor

Attendees who have already registered on the Investor Meet Company platform to meet the Oncimmune Holdings will automatically receive an invitation to the presentation.

