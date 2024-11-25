Follow us on:

On The Beach Group PLC 14.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
On The Beach Group PLC with ticker (LON:OTB) now has a potential upside of 14.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.

OTB.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 187 GBX for the company, which when compared to the On The Beach Group PLC share price of 163 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 14.9%. Trading has ranged between 110 (52 week low) and 182 (52 week high) with an average of 657,944 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £273,531,918.

On the Beach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online beach holidays retailer. The Company operates through three segments: OTB (onthebeach.co.uk and sunshine.co.uk), CCH (Classic Collection Holidays) and CPH (Classic Package Holidays). The CCH segment includes activity via the tour operator. The CPH segment includes activity via the Classic Package Holidays online business to business portal. The CPH segment provides an online business to business (B2B) platform that enables high street travel agents to sell packaged holidays to customers.



