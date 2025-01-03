Olin Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 34.1% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation with ticker code (OLN) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $57.00 and $38.00 and has a mean target at $45.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.80 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The 50 day MA is $40.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to $46.92. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 3.91B. The current share price for the company is: $33.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,239,489,716 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.6, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.