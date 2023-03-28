Occidental Petroleum Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio with ticker code (OXY) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 93 and 47 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $72.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at $58.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and the 200 day moving average is $64.40. The market capitalization for the company is $53,573m. Find out more information at: https://www.oxy.com

The potential market cap would be $66,372m based on the market consensus.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.21% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.81, revenue per share of 39.55 and a 11.57% return on assets.