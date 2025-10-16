Oakley Capital Investment agrees sale of atHome, uplifting NAV by 2p per share

Oakley Capital Investments Limited1 (LON:OCI) has announced that Oakley Capital Fund III2 (Fund III) has reached an agreement to sell its stake in atHome, which operates Luxembourg’s leading property and automotive marketplaces.

OCI’s look-through share of proceeds is anticipated to be c.£16 million and the sale represents a material uplift to the 30 June 2025 carrying value, resulting in an uplift of 2 pence per share to the Company’s NAV.

Note that the above figure only relates to OCI’s share of proceeds from Fund III’s sale of atHome.

Further details on the transaction can be found in the below announcement from Oakley Capital3.

Oakley Capital agrees sale of atHome

Oakley Capital, a leading pan-European mid-market private equity investor, is pleased to announce the sale of its stake in atHome to Apax Partners. Following completion of the transaction, Fund III will have delivered aggregate gross returns of 2.3x MM and c.23% IRR across its investments in Casa.it and atHome.

atHome operates Luxembourg’s leading property and automotive marketplaces, with fast-growing financial services spanning mortgages, insurance and tax, helping consumers through all stages of a transaction.

Oakley originally acquired atHome in 2017 as part of a carve-out from REA Group, which included the Italian portal Casa.it. Oakley partnered with the incumbent management team to support the newly independent business and drive its next phase of growth.

In 2020, Casa.it was sold to EQT while atHome was sold to Mayfair Equity Partners with Oakley retaining a minority stake. Over the last five years, atHome has continued to gain market share and solidify its position as the undisputed classifieds leader across property and auto verticals in Luxembourg, as well as expand its proposition into adjacent financial services.

Today, atHome is the preferred destination for both buyers and sellers, and the platform enjoys materially higher traffic and deeper content engagement than its closest peers, as well as a high proportion of exclusive listings.

Peter Dubens, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oakley Capital, said: “We’re pleased to see such a strong outcome for Soufiane and the atHome team. From our initial acquisition of atHome via a corporate carve-out to our partnership with Mayfair, atHome has grown into a digital market leader and consumer champion, with a bright future ahead.”

Soufiane Saadi, CEO of atHome Group, said: “I want to thank Mayfair Equity Partners and Oakley Capital for their support over the last few years, supporting our ambition to grow into a unique digital ecosystem. Today’s announcement marks an exciting milestone for our Company. I’m delighted to partner with Apax, who have an enviable reputation investing in online marketplaces and classifieds. We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and growth with Apax.”

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited (“OCI”)

OCI is a closed-ended investment fund trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange as an Official List Company. OCI aims to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index by providing liquid access to private equity returns through investment in the Oakley Funds.

A video introduction to OCI is available at https://oakleycapitalinvestments.com/videos/

The contents of the OCI website are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this announcement.

2 The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital Private Equity III, Oakley Capital IV, Oakley Capital V, Oakley Capital VI, Oakley Capital Origin and Oakley Capital Origin II are unlisted lower-mid to mid-market private equity funds that aim to provide investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the Funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement. The Oakley family of funds also includes Oakley PROfounders Fund III and Oakley Touring Venture Fund, which are venture capital funds focused on investments in entrepreneur-led, disruptive, technology led companies.

3 Oakley Capital, the Investment Adviser

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital Limited has demonstrated the repeated ability to source attractive growth assets at attractive prices. To do this it relies on its sector and regional expertise, its ability to tackle transaction complexity and its deal generating entrepreneur network.