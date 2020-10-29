NQ Minerals raises £337,000 in equity raise

NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE:NQMI), the base and precious metals producer from its Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania Australia, has announced that it has raised £337,000 (gross) at 7p per share from a UK based Institutional investor and a group of private investors for general working capital purposes and the Company will issue 4,814,282 new ordinary shares under this equity issue.

Admission and Settlement

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange and admission is expected to occur on or around 4 November 2020. Upon Admission, the Company will have 385,935,199 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. There are no shares held in treasury.

The total voting rights in NQ Minerals will therefore be 385,935,199 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The placing is conditional upon the terms of a placing agreement and the shares being admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange.

