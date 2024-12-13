Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$30.29’, now 10.1% Upside Potential

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. with ticker code (NCLH) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $36.00 and $24.00 with the average share target price sitting at $30.29. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $27.50 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day MA is $25.15 while the 200 day moving average is $19.92. The market cap for the company is 12.09B. The current share price for the company is: $26.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,319,425,650 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.52, revenue per share of $21.67 and a 4.4% return on assets.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company has 29 ships with approximately 62,000 berths. Its brands offer itineraries to various destinations, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. Its brands offer various features, amenities and activities, including a variety of accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and numerous entertainment choices. All brands also offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. Its Norwegian ships offer up to approximately 28 dining options. Its Oceania Cruises offers onboard dining, with multiple open-seating dining venues. The Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent fleets offer a mix of staterooms, suites and villas.