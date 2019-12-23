NMC Health announces Independent Review

NMC Health (LON:NMC) states that, following the attack on the Company last week, have issued a detailed rebuttal and are disappointed with the very material and, we believe, unwarranted share price reaction.

Our independent Audit Committee and our new independent Disclosure Committee respectively monitor and review disclosure and financial reporting to ensure that it is accurate and complete. In addition to this ongoing governance structure and the statements we have made to date to provide additional reassurance to shareholders, the Company will be commencing an independent third-party review, undertaken by a leading accounting firm, to review the assertions made by certain third parties.

This independent review will be overseen by a committee made up of a majority of Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, which is being formed. We are confident that this review, when complete, will be entirely confirmatory of the disclosures provided by the Company to date. We will also be progressing relevant legal and regulatory options following the actions taken by third parties to mislead the market and manipulate the share price.

NMC Health believes that the current share price is not a fair reflection of the value of the Company which has a consistent track record of strong growth and cash generation.

We will keep investors updated as we progress these initiatives in the coming weeks.