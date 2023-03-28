NextEra Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

NextEra Energy, Inc. with ticker code (NEE) now have 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 80 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $94.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at $75.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day MA is $75.79 while the 200 day moving average is $80.53. The market capitalization for the company is $149,937m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nexteraenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $186,683m based on the market consensus.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.48% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.92, revenue per share of 10.62 and a 1.57% return on assets.