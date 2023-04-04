Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Network International Holdings PLC 86.7% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Network International Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:NETW) now has a potential upside of 86.7% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 470 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Network International Holdings PLC share price of 252 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 86.7%. Trading has ranged between 173 (52 week low) and 362 (52 week high) with an average of 1,463,532 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,302,602,861.

Network International Holdings PLC is a UK-based entity which is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by providing technology-enabled payments solutions. The Company’s solutions include Merchant solutions and Issuer solutions through N-Genius Payment Devices, N-Genius Mini Payment Devices, on the go payment devices, and N-Genius online. Under Merchant solutions, the Group provides services for merchants, acquirer processing services for financial institutions, omnichannel payment acceptance solutions, loyalty solutions, dynamic currency conversion, data analytics and payment plans.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/4rrOR
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.