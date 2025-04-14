NB Private Equity Partners Capital Shift, Trump and Interest Rate Tailwinds (Video)

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) is taking a fresh approach to capital allocation—right as political and market crosswinds start to gather. In this interview, Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas discusses the firm’s revised strategy, how it’s navigating interest rate expectations, and what a potential Trump 2.0 administration could mean for NBPE’s heavily US-focused portfolio. From smarter buybacks to rising dividends, and a low-tariff-exposure portfolio built for resilience, there’s plenty here for investors explore.

NBPE is a London-listed investment company that targets long-term returns by investing directly in private companies.