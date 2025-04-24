Follow us on:

Natural hydrogen emerges as the next frontier in clean energy

Thor Energy Plc

A groundbreaking position paper by leading geoscientists unveils natural hydrogen as a transformative, low-cost energy source poised to reshape the global energy landscape. With its potential to provide a continuous, carbon-free supply of hydrogen, this resource is capturing the attention of forward-thinking investors seeking sustainable and economically viable energy solutions.

Natural hydrogen, often referred to as white, native, or gold hydrogen, is produced through Earth’s natural processes, including the oxidation of iron-rich minerals and the radiolysis of water. Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods, which often rely on fossil fuels or energy-intensive electrolysis, natural hydrogen offers a cleaner alternative with significantly lower production costs.

Exploration efforts have identified promising sites worldwide, with notable discoveries in Mali, France, Spain, and Australia.

The economic advantages of natural hydrogen are compelling. Estimates suggest production costs could be less than $1 per kilogram, undercutting the costs of blue and green hydrogen, which range from $1.50 to over $6 per kilogram. This cost-effectiveness, combined with the resource’s abundance, positions natural hydrogen as a competitive player in the energy market.

The burgeoning interest in natural hydrogen has spurred the formation of dedicated initiatives and companies focused on its exploration and development. In Europe, the earth2 initiative brings together energy groups, startups, and service providers to advance natural hydrogen projects. Similarly, companies in Australia and the United States are actively pursuing exploration licenses and drilling programs.

Natural hydrogen represents a promising, low-carbon energy resource with the potential to play a significant role in the global energy transition. Its economic and environmental benefits make it an attractive prospect for investors seeking to support sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Latest Company News

Thor Energy: Natural Hydrogen Giant Emerges as HY-Range Resource Surprises Market (Video)

Andrew Hume breaks down the strategic pivot, why natural hydrogen could leapfrog green hydrogen, and what investors can expect as the drill-bit starts turning in 2025.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy prospective resource results vastly exceed expectations

Thor Energy plc has revealed groundbreaking assessments of natural hydrogen and helium resources at its HY-Range project in South Australia, greatly exceeding expectations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy: Strengthening portfolio and advancing strategic growth

Thor Energy plc shares its Half Year Report for December 2024, highlighting strategic portfolio enhancements, new acquisitions, and upcoming projects in energy.

Thor Energy publishes half-year report

Thor Energy plc (LON:THR) has released its Half Year Report for the six months ending December 31, 2024, detailing key financial results and compliance with ASX regulations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy applies to convert PEL 120 licence into a RSEL licence

Thor Energy

Thor Energy acquires white hydrogen and helium explorer, Go Exploration

