Natural hydrogen emerges as the next frontier in clean energy

A groundbreaking position paper by leading geoscientists unveils natural hydrogen as a transformative, low-cost energy source poised to reshape the global energy landscape. With its potential to provide a continuous, carbon-free supply of hydrogen, this resource is capturing the attention of forward-thinking investors seeking sustainable and economically viable energy solutions.

Natural hydrogen, often referred to as white, native, or gold hydrogen, is produced through Earth’s natural processes, including the oxidation of iron-rich minerals and the radiolysis of water. Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods, which often rely on fossil fuels or energy-intensive electrolysis, natural hydrogen offers a cleaner alternative with significantly lower production costs.

Exploration efforts have identified promising sites worldwide, with notable discoveries in Mali, France, Spain, and Australia.

The economic advantages of natural hydrogen are compelling. Estimates suggest production costs could be less than $1 per kilogram, undercutting the costs of blue and green hydrogen, which range from $1.50 to over $6 per kilogram. This cost-effectiveness, combined with the resource’s abundance, positions natural hydrogen as a competitive player in the energy market.

The burgeoning interest in natural hydrogen has spurred the formation of dedicated initiatives and companies focused on its exploration and development. In Europe, the earth2 initiative brings together energy groups, startups, and service providers to advance natural hydrogen projects. Similarly, companies in Australia and the United States are actively pursuing exploration licenses and drilling programs.

Natural hydrogen represents a promising, low-carbon energy resource with the potential to play a significant role in the global energy transition. Its economic and environmental benefits make it an attractive prospect for investors seeking to support sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

