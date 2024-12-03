Natera, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and -2.6% Downside Potential

Natera, Inc. with ticker code (NTRA) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $209.00 and $37.00 with the average target price sitting at $163.45. Now with the previous closing price of $167.78 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to $111.24. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 22.42B. Currently the stock stands at: $169.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $21,841,353,026 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $12.59 and a -9.96% return on assets.

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company that is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular testing services, applying its technology in the fields of women’s health, oncology and organ health. Its cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (cfDNA) technology combines its molecular assays, which reliably measure many informative regions across the genome from samples as small as a single cell. The Company’s product offerings include Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), Vistara, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS), Spectrum Preimplantation Genetics, Anora Miscarriage Test (Anora) and Prospera. The Company also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software platform that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the Company’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the Company’s technology. Its NIPT screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother.