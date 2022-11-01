N4 Pharma updates on patent filing

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P), the specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, has provided an update on its patent application for Nuvec®, filed in March 2020 (no. PCT/GB2021/050960 Gene Therapy Vectors).

The Company originally filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) patent application for Nuvec® to be used to manufacture viral vectors and to make viral vectors more efficient in applications such as ex-vivo gene therapy treatments. Under the terms of the PCT application process and following feedback from an international patent search, the Company is now making enhancements to the claims of the applications in the territories in which it wishes to gain patent protection. N4 pharma is pursuing this patent application which, if granted, would be in addition to the patents it has exclusively licensed from the University of Queensland.

The Company has decided to focus its claims on the use of the specific spiky properties of Nuvec™ to load and transfect viral vectors, especially adenoviral vectors and lentiviral vectors. This is based on feedback from the examiner and further work the Company has done that has shown how combining Nuvec® with adenoviral vectors (in addition to its earlier work on lentiviral vectors) can lead to an improvement in vector performance and a reduction in the amount of the viral vector needed.

The Company has filed ongoing patent applications in the following territories: Europe (including UK); USA; Japan; India and Canada. It will also file applications in Australia and China in due course.