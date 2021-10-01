N4 Pharma EPO has now formally granted European Patent

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P), the specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, has announced that further to the Company’s announcement dated 11 February 2021 in which it was stated that the European Patent Office (“EPO”) had notified the Company of its intention to grant a European patent in relation to Nuvec® specifically in respect of its composition, particulate materials and methods for making the particulate materials, the EPO has now granted this Patent which has been validated in the main territories across Europe*. This Patent adds to existing grants in Australia and Japan.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has been informed by the Chinese Patent Office (“CPO”) of its intention to grant the Patent in China in relation to Nuvec®.

Discussions with other key patent authorities in the US, Canada and India are continuing and updates will be provided by the Company on these in due course.

Nigel Theobald, Chief Executive Officer of N4 Pharma, commented : “We are delighted that the EPO has now formally granted the European Patent which is now validated across Europe. This achieves another key step in our IP strategy where we are also making excellent progress following the notice of allowance made recently by the CPO for the potentially huge market of China and the ongoing discussions in other key jurisdictions. We look forward to updating the market on these in due course.”

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



*European territories validated are: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Malta, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland